NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jimmy Allen Ruth, the Trailways bus driver for the 1961 group of Nashville Freedom Riders, has died, his family said. He was 83.
Driving the Freedom Riders from Nashville, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, was “one of his greatest accomplishments,” his family wrote in an obituary. Ruth’s bus-driving memorabilia is currently on display at the Tennessee State Museum.
The Freedom Rides Movement of 1961 started in Washington by 13 men and women who traveled to the South by bus and train to force desegregation of interstate transportation facilities. The bus rides sparked bombings and beatings by white mobs, as well as imprisonment for many of the Black and white riders. However, the movement also brought about the eventual end of segregated transportation in the South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.