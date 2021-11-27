EDWARDS AFB — When Andy Blua and Don Whitfield helped make a time capsule at NASA Dryden (now Armstrong) Flight Research Center, in 1995, they didn’t think much of it, let alone give it a thought that they might be around to see it opened more than 25 years later.
But that is exactly what happened when the capsule was removed from the cockpit of the X-1E on display in front of the center’s main building, recently, and opened to mark Armstrong’s 75th anniversary.
“We work on a lot of stuff here and often times you don’t realize the significance of what that is going to be,” said Blua, a machinist in the Center’s Fabrication Branch. “So when the time capsule came about it was just another assembly, another set of pieces to make.”
The Fabrication Branch is responsible for creating myriad often unique pieces for the center’s research projects, based on specifications provided by engineering staff.
“I didn’t know my name was on a plaque inside it. I had no clue,” said Whitfield, a welder who helped assemble the time capsule.
Despite not knowing at the time the importance of what they were building, both men said they feel a sense of pride for their role.
“All the notoriety that we’re gaining for this is a little embarrassing,” Blua said. “We’re just not used to that.”
The team that built the capsule had “no idea” what was going inside, Whitfield said.
The time capsule was filled with nitrogen and pressurized to preserve the contents.
“It was a pretty well-sealed container,” Blua said.
The blue, metallic cylinder was removed from the spot it was tucked away 25 years ago and opened during a visit by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, on Oct. 13.
Blua was on hand for the opening, which was before a limited audience due to COVID safety precautions.
The capsule was a bit damaged from when it was placed in the cockpit, as the specifications the machinists worked from included the length but didn’t account for the diameter.
“You work on something like that and you’re very careful with it and everything, and when you get to finally see it, it’s all scratched up and banged up,” Whitfield said. “All your hard work gets somewhat destroyed when they’re shoving it in there.”
Among the contents revealed were budgets, plans and technical papers, early computer data storage forms — such as a floppy disk — research photos and video and a staff photo.
Once opened, Blua felt the contents held too much documentation and too little hardware.
“There wasn’t enough stuff” to represent the center, he said. “We’ll change that on the next round.”
The contents did show how much has changed in the past 25 years at the center, which is NASA’s primary atmospheric flight test facility.
The changes are evident in what is now the Fabrication Branch, which in 1995 was separate groups for welding, sheet metal and other specialties.
Now, the branch is “sort of looked at as Home Depot” for parts, Blua said. “I don’t think they realize what it takes to put parts on the airplanes.”
“It’s not a joke to us. When somebody flies those airplanes, somebody’s life is at stake,” he said. “We have a lot of pride with everything we do.”
Blua and Whitfield are Valley natives and local high school graduates.
“This is our part of the team. You never know the importance of what you’re working on at the time,” Blua said.
“This is the greatest place to work, for anybody,” Whitfield said. “Most people have no idea the significance of what’s made here and how it adds to history.”
Now the center is looking to refill the capsule to tuck away for another 25 years. This time, however, the pair have ideas for how to modify it and make it fit better in the X-1E cockpit.
“We should let someone who will be here for the next 25 years put it together again,” Whitfield said.
