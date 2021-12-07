NASA announced its latest class of astronauts, on Monday, a group that likely includes those who will one day crew the Artemis missions to the moon.
The 10 astronaut candidates are the latest of the 360 astronauts selected by the agency since the original Mercury Seven in 1959, at the dawn of the Space Age.
The group, six men and four women, were chosen from a field of more than 12,000 applicants, to comprise the first new astronaut class in four years, according to a NASA news release.
“Today we welcome 10 new explorers, 10 members of the Artemis generation, NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate class,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in introductions at Ellington Field near Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Alone, each candidate has ‘the right stuff,’ but together they represent the creed of our country: E pluribus unum — out of many, one.”
The 2021 astronaut candidates are:
• Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, 32, is an Air Force Academy graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and a minor in Russian. She is a fighter pilot with more than 200 combat hours and with more than 1,500 hours flight time in the T-38 and F-22 jets. One of the few women piloting the F-22 today, she led the first all-woman formation of the jets in combat.
• Air Force Maj. Marcos Berríos, 37, grew up in Puerto Rico. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and a doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics. A graduate of the Navy Test Pilot School, he has more than 110 combat missions and 1,300 hours of flight time in more than 21 different aircraft.
• Christina Birch, 35, of Gilbert, Arizona, has degrees in mathematics and biochemistry and molecular biophysics, as well as a doctorate in biological engineering. She has taught bioengineering at the University of California, Riverside, and scientific writing and communication at California Institute of Technology. She is also a decorated track cyclist.
• Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, 36, calls Wasilla, Alaska, home and serves in the Navy Reserves. She has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a master’s in mechanical engineering. A former intern at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, she is an experienced leader in the energy industry, managing onsite drilling projects throughout North America.
• Retired Marine Corps Maj. Luke Delaney, 42, is from Florida and has an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in aerospace engineering. As a naval aviator, he conducted combat missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. A 2014 graduate of the Navy Test Pilot School, he has evaluated numerous weapons systems integrations. Following retirement from the Marine Corps, Delaney joined NASA’s Langley Research Center as a research pilot. He has more than 3,700 flight hours on 48 models of aircraft.
• Virginia native Andre Douglas, 35, served in the US Coast Guard as a naval architect, salvage engineer and damage control assistant. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and naval architecture and marine engineering, electrical and computer engineering and a doctorate in systems engineering. He most recently was a senior staff member at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, working on maritime robotics, planetary defense and space exploration missions for NASA.
• Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway, 39, of Connecticut, is a Naval Academy graduate. He has bachelor’s degrees in physics and history, and completed graduate studies at Cranfield University in England and the Naval War College. A Navy fighter pilot, he also graduated from the Empire Test Pilots’ School in England. He has more than 2,500 flight hours in 30 types of aircraft.
• Air Force Lt. Col. Anil Menon, 45, has served as flight surgeon for NASA and for SpaceX, where he helped launch the company’s crewed mission and build the medical organization to support future crewed missions. He is an actively practicing emergency medicine physician, with fellowship training in wilderness and aerospace medicine. He has been a physician first responder to the 2010 Haiti earthquake, 2015 Nepal earthquake and 2011 Reno Air Show accident. In the Air Force, he supports the 45th Space Wing as a flight surgeon, and has logged more than 100 sorties in an F-15 and transported more than 100 patients as part of the critical care air transport team.
• Christopher Williams, 38, of Maryland, has a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in physics and is a board-certified medical physicist. He most recently worked as a medical physicist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. His research focused on developing image guidance techniques for cancer treatments.
• Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Wittner, 38, is a native Californian and fighter jet and test pilot. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering. She has flown F/A-18 fighters operationally and is a graduate of the Navy Test Pilot School. She has worked as a test pilot and project officer with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 at Naval Air Station China Lake, near Ridgecrest.
For the first time in recent memory, none of these 10 astronaut candidates has ties to Edwards Air Force Base and the Air Force Test Pilot School, something that has been common since the days of the Mercury Seven.
“Each of you has amazing backgrounds,” Pam Melroy, former NASA astronaut and NASA’s deputy administrator, told the candidates, according to the release. “You bring diversity in so many forms to our astronaut corps and you stepped up to one of the highest and most exciting forms of public service.”
For the first time, astronaut candidates were required to hold a master’s degree in a STEM-related field (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), according to the release.
Applications were received from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and Northern Mariana Islands.
The astronaut candidates report to Johnson Space Center in January to begin two years of training, which includes not only items such as space walks and operating the International Space Station equipment, but also Russian language skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.