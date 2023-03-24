PALMDALE — The depth of mountain snowpack has been a frequent topic in the news of late, as mountain communities in California have been buried during massive snowstorms this winter, in wave after wave of atmospheric rivers.
State scientists manually measure the depth of the snowpack at several points in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and measure its moisture content to form a basis for predictions as to how much snowmelt will contribute to the freshwater supplies.
Now, NASA is taking to the air to measure snow levels to better understand and predict how they contribute to future freshwater supplies.
A NASA Armstrong Flight Research aircraft from Edwards Air Force Base was used recently to conduct measurements of winter snows.
The Beechcraft B200 King Air deployed in February and March to fly over mountain snowpacks in California and the Colorado Rockies, basing at NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and Montrose Regional Airport in Montrose, Colo.
The aircraft carried a sensor developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Signals of Opportunity Synthetic Aperture Radar (SoOpSAR), which collects existing radio signals bouncing off the Earth to collect detailed data on the snowpack and how it contributes to the water supply.
Melting mountain snows contribute significantly to freshwater supplies. In California, one-third of the state’s water supply historically has come from melting snow, according to the state Department of Water Resources.
The Armstrong team — including pilots, maintenance and operations crews and project management — worked together with teams from Ames and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the series of snow survey flights.
The King Air is an Armstrong support aircraft, primarily used for mission support and pilot proficiency. It has also served as a testbed for various research projects
