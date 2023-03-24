NASA snow survey

A B200 King Air from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards AFB recently flew over the mountains of California and Colorado, using a special sensor to measure snow levels, part of a project to better understand how snowmelt contributes to water supplies.

 Photo courtesy of NASA

PALMDALE — The depth of mountain snowpack has been a frequent topic in the news of late, as mountain communities in California have been buried during massive snowstorms this winter, in wave after wave of atmospheric rivers.

State scientists manually measure the depth of the snowpack at several points in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and measure its moisture content to form a basis for predictions as to how much snowmelt will contribute to the freshwater supplies.

