PALMDALE — NASA’s “flying telescope,” SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy), has taken its final flight, concluding 12 years of observations of distant cosmic phenomena.
SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope, which is exposed by opening clamshell doors in the side of the fuselage.
Flying at altitudes of about 40,000 feet, above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allows astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.
The world class telescope is based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center’s site adjacent to Air Force Plant 42, in Palmdale and could often be seen heading over the Antelope Valley as it embarked on nighttime observations. It made its final flight, on Thursday.
While it will no longer be seen taking off on its nighttime missions, SOFIA will have something of a farewell tour, on Oct. 15 and 16, during the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base.
The aircraft will be seen in the air and on static display, so visitors can see it up close.
The Antelope Valley and specifically Armstrong, not only served as SOFIA’s home base, but was also instrumental in the flight testing to make the modified airliner — flying with a large hole in the side — operational.
SOFIA achieved “first light,” when its telescope was first used to collect scientific data, in May 2010, and completed its first science mission, six months later.
The airborne telescope reached full operational capability, in 2014. It was originally designed for a 20-year operational lifespan.
During eight years of operations and more than 700 flights, discoveries made with SOFIA include confirming water on the sunlit surface of the moon, in 2020, and detecting the first type of molecule ever formed in the universe, in 2019.
The observatory also served as a platform for educational outreach, flying numerous educators over the years who return to their classrooms to share information about astronomy and other science and technology concepts.
Although Palmdale is its home base, SOFIA has also performed science missions from Germany, New Zealand, French Polynesia and Chile. These latter locations allowed for observations of the Southern Hemisphere skies.
The airborne observatory is a joint project of NASA and the German Space Agency (DLR).
In announcing the conclusion of the SOFIA program, NASA cited the National Academies’ Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020, which concluded that SOFIA’s science productivity did not justify the $85 million in annual operating costs.
The report also found SOFIA’s capabilities do not significantly overlap with the science priorities the Decadal Survey has identified for the next decade and beyond, according to the announcement.
“Infrared astronomy will go on at NASA, most notably with the James Webb Space Telescope,” Paul Hertz, senior advisor for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, former Astrophysics Division director, and former SOFIA program scientist, said in a NASA statement about the observatory’s retirement. “But SOFIA’s many and diverse contributions to science have already left their mark.”
With the unique aircraft’s retirement, the team behind it is exploring options for its future home.
