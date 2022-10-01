SOFIA farewell

NASA’s “flying telescope” SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy) took its final flight, Thursday, from Palmdale, after more than 700 science flights. The retired observatory will be featured, on Oct. 15 and 16, at the Aerospace Valley Air Show.

 Photo courtesy of NASA

PALMDALE — NASA’s “flying telescope,” SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy), has taken its final flight, concluding 12 years of observations of distant cosmic phenomena.

SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope, which is exposed by opening clamshell doors in the side of the fuselage.

