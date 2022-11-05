King Air

Flight crews at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center flew the B-200 King Air in support of the Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment (S-MODE).

 Photo courtesy of NASA/Carla Thomas

Completing more than 80 hours of science flights, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s B-200 King Air supported the Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment (S-MODE), in October.

While normally stationed at NASA Armstrong at Edwards Air Force Base, the aircraft was temporarily stationed at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley to study ocean currents and wind off the coast of the San Francisco Bay.

