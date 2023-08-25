NASA heat sensors

Anthony Piazza, a researcher at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research center at Edwards Air Force Base, works with high-temperature strain sensors. This test article is a bending load bar, which enables high-temperature optical strain sensor research up to 1,800 degrees.

 Photo courtesy of NASA/Genaro Vavuris

EDWARDS AFB — Whether it’s a hot re-entry or just the California desert in summer, some people handle the heat better. That describes Anthony Piazza when it comes to high-temperature strain sensors that can take up to about 1,800 degrees.

Piazza is a researcher at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base who is developing advanced high-temperature strain sensors as part of NASA’s Hypersonic Technology project. These sensors will test new materials and structures and prove them safe for future re-entry vehicles and civilian hypersonic transports that could drastically decrease travel times.

