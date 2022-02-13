NASA’s ER-2 is being used to study something it doesn’t see much of at its home base in Palmdale: snow storms.
The high-altitude aircraft, a civilian version of the U-2 spy plane, is taking part in a study of snow storms to help researchers better understand them and create better models and forecasts.
“Snowstorms are really important things to forecast well. They have huge social impacts, with closed roads, closed schools, canceled flights,” Lynn McMurdie, principal investigator for Investigation of Microphysics and Precipitation for Atlantic Coast-Threatening Storms (IMPACTS) and an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington, said.
The IMPACTS mission uses a combination of aircraft and ground-based sensors to gather various data from above, within and beneath the storms. It focuses primarily on East Coast storms, as well as some in the Midwest.
Snow storms may stretch for vast distances, but the snowfall is unevenly distributed, often coming in bands within the storm and causing snow be heavier in some areas than others.
“We’re trying to understand the mechanisms and the processes that create these bands and why some storms have them and other storms do not,” McMurdie said.
Researchers with IMPACTS are looking at characteristics of the storms from the large-scale processes such as thermodynamics, down to the microscopic snow crystals themselves to better understand the dynamics and improve remote sensing and modeling.
The project is using two aircraft to collect data from snow storms: the high-altitude ER-2 flying above and a P-3, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, flying through the storm.
Typically based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility at Air Force Plant 42, the ER-2 is temporarily based at Pope Army Airfield in North Carolina, where it is positioned to easily access the snow storms being studied, while remaining outside their snowy path for takeoffs and landings.
The ER-2 flies at about 65,000 feet above the storms, essentially emulating a satellite, but with the ability to cover the same area over many hours at a time.
“The missions are pretty busy; there’s not a lot of time for sightseeing,” NASA research pilot Greg Nelson said.
The P-3 is also outfitted with a multitude of sensors and carries researchers on board, as well. It flies through the storm at altitudes of about 25,000 feet down to 3,000 or 4,000 feet, NASA research pilot Rodney Turbak said. Like Nelson, he is a former military pilot.
“We’re pretty much seeing a cloud of white,” he said. “I spent 26 years of my life trying to avoid what science wants us to go into today.”
The P-3 has anti- and de-icing systems that are in use during the flights, Turbak said. However, these systems are designed for short-term use, to get a plane out of the icy weather, not to stay within it, so pilots must monitor them carefully.
The two aircraft are in frequent communication with each other and researchers guiding the mission, coordinating actions as the weather moves. The pilots also communicate with area air traffic controllers, especially the P-3, to avoid other aircraft.
The ER-2’s sensors, mounted inside the nose, on its belly and in wing pods, can see the structure of the storm clouds from above, while the instruments on the P-3 can gather such information as the snow crystals at different levels within the storm, McMurdie said.
“We’re trying to put this together to understand why the snow forms in these banded structures, what does it look like in there, how to interpret radar and eventually how to make the measurements from space better and eventually how to make our models better,” she said.
In addition to the aircraft, ground sensors, such as radar — fixed and mounted on trucks — are used, along with weather balloons to collect data.
The IMPACTS project is part of NASA’s larger effort to better understand the Earth’s systems and furthering understanding of climate change, Program Scientist Will McCarty said.
East Coast snow storms affect multiple of those systems, he said.
IMPACTS is a five-year project, with three years of flights. The first flights took place in 2020, and were canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another series of flights is planned for 2023.
