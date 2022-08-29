NASA Moon Rocket

Photographers place remote cameras near the Artemis 1 rocket as she stands on Launch Pad 39-B, on Friday, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

 Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket remained on track to blast off on a crucial test flight, today, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It’s poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, a half-century after NASA’s Apollo program, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

