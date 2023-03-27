NASA budget

NASA’s X-59 low-boom technology demonstrator is taking shape at Lockheed Martin’s Palmdale facility. It is designed to fly supersonic while creating a sonic boom that is a low “thud.”

 Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

EDWARDS AFB — The NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base will see stable funding to continue existing projects in the Biden Administration’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.

The proposal calls for an overall NASA budget of $27.18 billion, covering all aspects of the agency’s portfolio, from deep space exploration to advancing plans to return astronauts to the moon, studies of Earth and advancements in aviation.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

When I was young we had a broken window that was caused by a sonic boom, Broken windows were common in the 60's in A.V. ....... $27.18 billion to make a sonic boom softer..... and not break any windows..? $27.18 billion will buy you a lot of "upgraded" windows. ;)

