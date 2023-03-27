EDWARDS AFB — The NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base will see stable funding to continue existing projects in the Biden Administration’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.
The proposal calls for an overall NASA budget of $27.18 billion, covering all aspects of the agency’s portfolio, from deep space exploration to advancing plans to return astronauts to the moon, studies of Earth and advancements in aviation.
“This budget request reflects the Administration’s confidence in NASA and its faith in the world’s finest workforce,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in introducing the proposed budget in his State of NASA address.
With a 7.1% increase over last year overall, Armstrong Center Director Brad Flick said of the proposed budget: “It’s good for NASA.”
“It includes good work here at Armstrong,” he said.
As the agency’s primary atmospheric flight test center, the bulk of Armstrong’s budget comes from NASA’s Aeronautics mission, about $200 million of the $315 million budgeted for the center.
The center has a role in all four areas of focus for the Aeronautics Mission: ultra-efficient transport, high-speed commercial flight, future airspace operations and advanced air mobility.
This includes the initial flight tests of the X-59 low-boom supersonic demonstrator aircraft, expected within the next year. This purpose-built, one-of-a-kind airplane is designed to fly at supersonic speeds without creating the sharp, startling sonic booms typically experienced by those on the ground below.
Instead, the needle-nosed plane will create a boom that is more like a distant thud and is intended to pave the way for future supersonic flights over populated areas.
A second X-plane, the X-57, is also preparing for its first flight, demonstrating an all-electric aircraft system.
“That is stable in our portfolio,” Flick said.
The budget also supports startup of the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator, a partnership with industry to develop a more efficient airliner with fewer emissions, as well as steps toward certifying “flying taxis.”
“I think it’s a healthy portfolio,” Flick said.
The center’s portfolio is somewhat smaller now with the end of the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, which was canceled last year. This flying telescope, based at the center’s facility in Palmdale, provided 12 years of observations of distant cosmic phenomena.
Some residual funding remains for closing out the SOFIA program, but it is no longer an active part of the center’s portfolio.
Outside of aeronautics, the center supports other aspects of NASA’s missions.
It administers the Flight Opportunities Program, which provides means of testing space technologies in suborbital and microgravity environments prior to their use in spacecraft.
The program contracts with commercial providers for a wide range of test platforms, from high-altitude balloons to zero-gravity parabolic aircraft flights to suborbital spacecraft like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin.
“It’s been very, very successful,” Flick said.
This partnership with commercial firms is indicative of the way NASA, overall, is changing the way it does business, he said.
“There’s other people that can do the kind of work that NASA has traditionally done” in the areas of commercial space and aviation, Flick said.
NASA is looking at how it can leverage the capabilities of these industries, while it concentrates on the innovative, high technical risk work.
For example, there are a number of start-ups looking at developing flying taxis for urban use. NASA is aiding their efforts, not in creating the vehicles, but by helping this industry and the Federal Aviation Administration bridge barriers to create the market and certify the aircraft systems.
Although the business may change, NASA’s budget is healthy and growing, Flick said.
The Sustainable Flight Demonstrator is another example of the partnership with industry — in this case Boeing. NASA is helping accelerate a revolution in cleaner, more efficient aircraft.
“It will hopefully move Boeing’s timeline sooner,” Flick said.
While the center’s portfolio is somewhat smaller overall, “we’re still doing pretty cool stuff,” he said.
(1) comment
When I was young we had a broken window that was caused by a sonic boom, Broken windows were common in the 60's in A.V. ....... $27.18 billion to make a sonic boom softer..... and not break any windows..? $27.18 billion will buy you a lot of "upgraded" windows. ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.