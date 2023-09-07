EDWARDS AFB — A NASA wind study aimed at enhancing air taxi safety on takeoff and landing is complete at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

The center’s Dryden Remotely Operated Integrated Drone (DROID 2), a fixed-wing aircraft, Aug. 31 completed the last flights for the Advanced Exploration of Reliable Operation at Low Altitudes: Meteorology, Simulation and Technology campaign.

