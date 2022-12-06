NASA-Moonshot

NASA’s Orion spacecraft, on Monday, flew past the moon. The crew capsule and its test dummies will aim for a Pacific Ocean splashdown, on Sunday, off the coast of San Diego after a three-week test flight, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple of years.

 NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon, Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.

Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown, Sunday, off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.