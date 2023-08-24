NASA wind study

Rocky Garcia and Wesley James prepare a weather balloon to collect wind data for the Advanced Exploration of Reliable Operation at Low Altitudes: Meteorology, Simulation and Technology campaign. The weather study was at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards Air Force Base.

 Photo courtesy of Carla Thomas/NASA

EDWARDS — Wind affects all aircraft, particularly during takeoff and landing. It’s especially critical for new types of transportation. A new NASA flight campaign studying wind aims to gather information to enhance air taxi safety.

Researchers measured wind at altitudes below 2,000 feet using drones, sensors, weather balloons, and other technology during the Advanced Exploration of Reliable Operation at Low Altitudes: Meteorology, Simulation and Technology campaign, based at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards.

