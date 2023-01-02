PALMDALE — As Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting, earlier this month, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center deployed its C-20A aircraft from Palmdale to Kona, Hawaii, with a team of scientists to collect images and data on the active lava flows.
The team of scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena was tasked with gathering information for the US Geological Survey.
The plane, a military version of the Gulfstream III business jet, carried a powerful radar system — the Uninhabited Aerial Vehicle Synthetic Aperture Radar (UAVSAR) — and a sophisticated infrared camera system. These were used to map the topography of the volcano and collect information on deformations in the Earth’s surface caused by the lava flows. This data can be used by emergency management teams and scientists in efforts to forecast lava flows and track eruption rates.
In particular, the data from the flights helps Hawaii’s emergency management teams prepare for the potential of lava flow threatening a highway between Kona and Hilo, Hawaii. Early data results concluded that eruption rates significantly slowed, and the highway was no longer threatened.
The week-long deployment included three science flights over active lava flows.
Mounted in a pod on the C-20A’s belly, the UAVSAR uses a technique called interferometry to detect and measure very subtle deformations in Earth’s surface. The sensor is designed to gather data for geological studies on earthquakes and volcanoes, ice and glacier movement supporting climate change studies, biological studies supporting ecology and carbon cycle science, and oceanography research.
A specially designed, precision autopilot system allows the aircraft to fly repeated passes over an area within 15 feet of the original flight path to collect data with the sensor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.