PALMDALE — As Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting, earlier this month, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center deployed its C-20A aircraft from Palmdale to Kona, Hawaii, with a team of scientists to collect images and data on the active lava flows.

The team of scientists from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena was tasked with gathering information for the US Geological Survey.

