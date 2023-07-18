LOS ANGELES — A former physician from the Antelope Valley pleaded not guilty Monday to charges alleging he illegally dispensed prescriptions for opioid painkillers and other often-abused substances during two-minute telemedicine sessions with a convicted narcotics trafficker and others from across the United States.

Raphael Malikian, 38, who resides in Llano and Palmdale and called his medical practice Happy Family Medicine, entered his plea to updated federal charges including allegations of having distributed codeine-laced cough syrup — known on the street as “purple drank” — to drug dealers who sold it in Texas and elsewhere, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.