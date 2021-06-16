PALMDALE — Long-time news and advertising executive Steve Nakutin has been named the Antelope Valley Press publisher.
A Southern California native, he comes to the Valley Press after serving as general manager and advertising director for the Victor Valley Daily Press.
Nakutin has been in the newspaper business for about 34 years.
“I think newspapers still have a vital role in the community,” he said. “I think newspapers, especially local newspapers, are more important than they’ve ever been.”
Nakutin previously worked for the Santa Clarita Signal, Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Daily News.
“We’re excited to have Steve,” Vice President/Group Publisher for Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. Terri Leifeste said.
As California reopened Tuesday after more than 15 months of restrictions under the COVID-19 pandemic, Nakutin looks forward to working with local businesses.
“There’s a real appetite, I think, for some return to some version of normalcy and for businesses to actively market themselves and to remind people that they’re here,” he said. “Getting that message out is still one of our largest jobs and we can help people to do that. We have solutions for any ad budget.”
Nakutin said his goal is to be out in the community and available. His contact information will be published in the Valley Press everyday. He can be reached by email at snakutin@avpress.com
“I want people to know that there is someone here locally that cares about their opinions and wants to listen to what they’re saying,” he said.
Nakutin lives in Santa Clarita with Janis, his high school sweetheart and wife of 32 years. The couple have three adult children, two school teacher daughters ages 29 and 25, and an aerospace engineer son, who’s 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.