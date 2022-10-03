The Antelope Valley NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) branch will hold a virtual general membership meeting, on Monday, to elect a nominating committee, delegates to the state conference and provide brief updates on the branch’s next election.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9370838819 with the meeting ID: 937 083 8819 and Passcode: 19972001
