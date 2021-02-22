YANGON, Myanmar — A call for a general strike today by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes.
The call for a general strike was made Sunday by the Civil Disobedience Movement, a group leading resistance to the army’s takeover. It asked people to gather together for the Five Twos — referring to the digits in today’s date — to make a “Spring Revolution.”
State television broadcaster MRTV late Sunday carried a public announcement from the junta warning against the general strike.
“Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life,” it said in an English language text shown onscreen.
