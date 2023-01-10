Elon Musk

MUSK

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

Instead, in a filing submitted, late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin, on Jan. 17 — Musk’s lawyers argue it should be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. That district includes the state capital of Austin, which is where Musk relocated his electric car company, Tesla, in late 2021.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden the Pedophile attacks Musk because Tesla is non-union...and Musk revealed how much of a POS the FBI, POTUS, and many Govt. agencies are....Elon Rocks and many Americans will support him...""Ignore or under estimate Musk"".... at your own peril ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.