R. Lee Ermey

R. Lee Ermey was a drill instructor in the United States Marine Corps before later making a name for himself in a number of film roles, including that of the “Gunny” in the movie “Full Metal Jack­et.”

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley is about to have a second musical road.

Groundbreaking is set for Thursday, for the new attraction, which, when completed, will play “The Marine’s Hymn” — the official hymn of the United States Marine Corps — as cars drive across the special grooves in the roadway.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Very Cool.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.