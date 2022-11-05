PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley is about to have a second musical road.
Groundbreaking is set for Thursday, for the new attraction, which, when completed, will play “The Marine’s Hymn” — the official hymn of the United States Marine Corps — as cars drive across the special grooves in the roadway.
The ceremony will be at the terminus of R. Lee Ermey Avenue, at the northwest corner of R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway, a spot known to locals and aviation enthusiasts as “B.J.’s Corner,” and a prime viewing spot for aircraft taking off from Air Force Plant 42.
The ceremony will begin at 11:10 a.m., Nov. 10, the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps.
“We are so excited to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday with this special groundbreaking,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a news release announcing the event. “I think if R. Lee Ermey were here with us, today, he would be excited to have this happening on his stretch of road.”
The musical road is the latest in the effort to honor the late Ermey, perhaps best known as the “Gunny,” the Marine Corps drill instructor he portrayed in the movie “Full Metal Jacket.”
While known to many for his iconic movie role, he also was well known for his charitable work in support of the Marine Corps, military programs, veterans and others.
Ermey, a real-life Marine drill instructor, actor, military ambassador and longtime resident of the Antelope Valley, died, in April 2018, at age 74.
He was first honored when his name was added to the western stretch of Avenue N, the street closest to his home of 20 years.
The musical road is also intended as a reminder of the community’s commitment to honor its armed services. Officials anticipate that it will attract Marines and veterans and their families from all over the country, according to the news release.
It is one of three musical roads in the country — another is on Avenue G in Lancaster, which plays a portion of the “William Tell Overture.”
The musical road will cost approximately $100,000 and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The cost is split roughly in half for the road preparations and the musical overlay.
Los Angeles County Public Works crews will be used for the initial grading of the project.
Very Cool.
