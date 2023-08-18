Obit Jerry Moss

Jerry Moss (right) and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in New York on March 13, 2006. Moss died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air.

 Associated Press

Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at 88.

Moss, inducted with Alpert into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, according to a statement released by his family. He died of natural causes, his widow Tina told The Associated Press.

