Obit Tony Bennett

BENNETT

NEW YORK — Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards graced a decades long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 96.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

