NEW YORK — Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards graced a decades long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 96.
Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.
Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records,” which he accomplished through more than 70 albums, garnering 19 Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s. If his singing and public life lacked the emotional drama of Sinatra’s, Bennett appealed with an easy, courtly manner and an uncommonly rich and durable tenor that made him a master of caressing a ballad or brightening an up-tempo number.
“I enjoy entertaining the audience, making them forget their problems,” he told the AP in 2006. “I think people ... are touched if they hear something that’s sincere and honest and maybe has a little sense of humor. ... I just like to make people feel good when I perform.”
Bennett received many accolades from fellow singers, but none so meaningful than when his friend and mentor Sinatra said in a 1965 Life magazine interview: “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”
