MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously and without discussion, agreed to a series of agreements with the teacher’s union, that, once ratified, will become part of the collective bargaining agreement.
Among the Memoranda of Understanding approved, on April 14, is one which applies to pay for teachers who take students of an absent teacher into their classes, when a substitute for the absent teacher’s class is not available. The agreement is for the 2021-2022 School Year and pay is retroactive to Oct. 1.
This MOU states that teachers in grades six through 12 will be paid $80 for subbing during their prep period, and $2.50 per student per period during regularly scheduled class periods.
Teachers in transitional kindergarten through grade five will be paid $16 per student for extra students in their classroom a full day and $8 each for students in their class for a half day. The maximum number of extra students to be placed in any one classroom is eight, unless agreed upon by the teacher.
The agreement also stipulates the order in which teachers will be selected to take on extra students.
Another agreement will provide medical, dental and vision benefits to teachers, age 55 or older, who retire early. These benefits will be offered until the retiree reaches age 65 or they become eligible for other health benefits.
The third agreement stipulates that teachers will be paid for Saturdays spent in professional development activities. The daily rate for such pay will be calculated by dividing the current salary by days in the contract year. This agreement will be in effect for professional development activities from Jan. 8 to June 30.
