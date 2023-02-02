PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale settled with former city manager J.J. Murphy in his wrongful termination lawsuit for $2.23 million, nearly one year after he was fired without cause by the City Council.
“It is in the city’s best interest to avoid a prolonged legal battle,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said of the settlement. “Palmdale is focused on a fresh start and new beginnings. We are a high-performing municipality providing world-class service that enhances the quality of life of our residents, businesses and visitors. Our goal is to continue the hard work of the City Council, staff, residents and the amazing group of volunteers that work to make Palmdale the best place to live and work.”
The settlement is in addition to Murphy’s severance, which his contract stated was 18 months’ salary. Based on the original contract and amendments, it appears Murphy’s severance salary package would total approximately $466,650. However, in his lawsuit, he stated he never received a 5% performance bonus and received only 12 months’ salary.
Murphy is now assistant administrator for the Pasco County, Fla., Public Safety Branch.
In a statement from Murphy announcing the settlement, on Wednesday, he wished “the City of Palmdale success, and believes the new City Council, under the leadership of Mayor Bettencourt, Mayor Pro Tem Alarcon and the city manager are well-positioned to unleash Palmdale’s potential.”
Bettencourt was a member of the City Council when it unanimously voted to fire Murphy, on Feb. 16, without cause, following lawsuits from several employees alleging harassment, discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.
One such lawsuit, by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci, was dismissed by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.
Another, by City Clerk Shanae Smith, Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez and Deputy City Manager Mike Behen, is still pending.
Murphy filed his lawsuit against the city, in July.
In it, he alleged that city officials, hoping to maintain the political status quo in a time of changing demographics in Palmdale, participated in unlawful actions and retaliated against Murphy when he resisted.
“I’ve been asked to do illegal things that I wouldn’t do,” Murphy said, during a press conference in front of City Hall announcing the lawsuit. “I’ve been asked to fire people because of the political party they were registered. I protected the city.
“I did what was right for the city all along.”
Among the allegations in the lawsuit are that then-mayor Steve Hofbauer’s attempts to use city resources for his election campaign were refused; the mayor and another Council member trying to have a political contributor’s project pushed through despite being rejected by the city engineer; and Hofbauer and Councilmember Richard Loa trying to force Murphy to fire the Council liaison because he was a Democrat.
In retaliation for his refusals, city officials sought to “create circumstances that would make continuing (Murphy’s) employment impossible,” according to the lawsuit.
In addition to allegations of unlawful activities by city officials, the lawsuit filed by Murphy also claims the city failed to pay the wages he was owed. This includes failing to apply a 5% raise he was due, as per his contract, in January 2022, and paying 12 months’ salary as severance, instead of the contractual 18 months.
The people at "The City of Palmdale" are not that Bright. Although I liked Ledford.
