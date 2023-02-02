Murphy settlement

The City of Palmdale has settled the wrongful termination lawsuit by former Palmdale city manager J.J. Murphy for $2.23 million, he announced, Wednesday. Murphy, seen here announcing his filing of the lawsuit, in July, was fired by a unanimous vote of the City Council, in February 2022.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale settled with former city manager J.J. Murphy in his wrongful termination lawsuit for $2.23 million, nearly one year after he was fired without cause by the City Council.

“It is in the city’s best interest to avoid a prolonged legal battle,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said of the settlement. “Palmdale is focused on a fresh start and new beginnings. We are a high-performing municipality providing world-class service that enhances the quality of life of our residents, businesses and visitors. Our goal is to continue the hard work of the City Council, staff, residents and the amazing group of volunteers that work to make Palmdale the best place to live and work.”

