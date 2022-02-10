PALMDALE — Embattled City Manager J.J. Murphy has filed a claim against the City of Palmdale, citing a hostile work environment created in retaliation “for his resistance to the unlawful activities of Mayor Steve Hofbauer, one or more other members of the Palmdale City Council and one or more employees within the Palmdale City Attorney’s office,” the claim states.
The claim, a precursor to a potential lawsuit, was filed on Feb. 6, the day before the Council met in a special, closed-session meeting to discuss Murphy’s continued employment. That discussion was continued to Wednesday.
Murphy has been named in a lawsuit and two claims against the city alleging discrimination and retaliatory actions.
The claims by City Clerk Shanae Smith and Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez are similar and related to a lawsuit filed by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci in Los Angeles County Superior Court, last month. Her suit against the City of Palmdale, Murphy and other unnamed persons, alleges she was fired in retaliation for whistleblowing on allegedly improper actions by Murphy.
Murphy alleges a pattern of retaliation and harassment, primarily by Hofbauer, for more than a year, according to a copy of the claim obtained by the Antelope Valley Press from the Shenkman and Hughes law firm.
The goal of the retaliation was to force him to resign, it says.
The efforts allegedly culminated, on Dec. 15, in a so-called “swatting” incident, in which Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to City Hall on a false report that Murphy was armed and dangerous and was being fired that evening. The Sheriff’s Department responded with three patrol cars and a helicopter, according to the claim.
In an interview with the Valley Press, on Friday, Murphy said three deputies stood outside his office door for more than two hours during the incident.
“Mr. Murphy justifiably feared for his life, as similar swatting incidents have led to injuries and even deaths,” the claim says.
He was placed on paid administrative leave the next day, where he remains.
The allegations cited in the claim date to approximately September 2020, when Hofbauer allegedly retaliated against Murphy for not aiding him in receiving desired campaign contributions from the Palmdale Auto Mall businesses.
The claim also alleges Hofbauer distributed a video of Murphy that he purported depicted Murphy receiving oral sex; this action is in violation of the state’s “revenge porn” law.
Murphy acknowledged to the Valley Press the existence of the video, but said it showed nothing inappropriate, “no sexual activity, nothing.”
Other allegations listed in the claim state Hofbauer retaliated when Murphy refused the request from a developer that the mayor and another Council member brought to him with a project, when the project was determined to be infeasible; when Murphy refused to increase security at a storage facility where Hofbauer parked his RV and when Murphy supported a proclamation acknowledging Arab American Heritage Month, which Hofbauer did not support.
The claim also alleges that the mayor and another Council member sought repeatedly to have an employee fired because he is a Democrat. In speaking with the Valley Press last week, Murphy identified the Council member as Richard Loa.
Asked to comment on Murphy’s claim, a city spokesman said, via email: “The City of Palmdale is in receipt of the claim. The City cannot comment on potential litigation.”
Murphy is represented in this matter by attorney Kevin Shenkman, who successfully sued the City of Palmdale in 2012 over claims its at-large Council election system violated the state’s Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit, which was vigorously contested by the city, resulted in the current geographic district format for the City Council.
Shenkman said, Wednesday, there had been no response yet from the city as to the claim, “which seems to be par for the course for the City of Palmdale,” he said, although the city has up to 45 days to respond to a governmental claim.
As in his earlier legal matter, the city “doesn’t do the courtesy of a response and it ends up costing the city a whole lot more than it had to,” he said.
Shenkman said this is not the first legal correspondence on the matter. His firm sent the city a letter last year advising city officials of Murphy’s legal representation along with a brief description of his claims in hopes of coming to a resolution.
“So far, there just hasn’t been much of a meaningful exchange,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.