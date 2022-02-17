PALMDALE — The City Council fired City Manager J.J. Murphy on a unanimous vote, on Wednesday.
The dismissal without cause is effective after 30 days, as required by city regulations; Murphy will remain on paid administrative leave until then.
The decision follows weeks of upheaval, as three claims and a lawsuit were filed alleging retaliation and other improper activity by Murphy.
Murphy filed his own claim against the city, citing a hostile work environment created in retaliation “for his resistance to the unlawful activities of Mayor Steve Hofbauer, one or more other members of the City Council and one or more employees within the Palmdale City Attorney’s office,” his claim states.
For more on this story, see Friday’s Antelope Valley Press.
