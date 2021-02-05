PALMDALE — City Manager J.J. Murphy will get a city-provided mortgage as of part of the third amendment to his employment contract.
The City Council approved the second amendment to Murphy’s contract at the Jan. 12. A provision to require a supermajority to terminate the contract was removed.
“City Council directed staff to look at an alternative option to ensure the stability and security of the city manager position other than changing the municipal code,” Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez said in a report to the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. “After research of other cities in Southern California, staff proposed city-provided mortgage to the city manager for a residence in the area as a way to benefit both the city and the employee.”
According to the third amendment, Palmdale will make available a one-time housing loan to purchase property within the Antelope Valley to serve as Murphy’s primary residence. The principal amount of the loan shall bear interest at an interest rate equal to the average return received by the City in the Local Agency Investment Fund, plus an agreed upon percentage or other structured terms that agreeable to both parties.
Murphy will pay principal and interest in equal bi-weekly installments through an automatic payroll deduction with the entire balance due in 30 years.
The City Council unanimously approved the amendment without discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.