PALMDALE — After the City Council, on Wednesday, voted unanimously to fire him, City Manager J.J. Murphy said he is proud of his work in the city and plans to continue to fight allegations against him that surfaced in the recent weeks and will pursue his own claim against the city and Mayor Steve Hofbauer.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Palmdale,” Murphy said of his nearly four years working for the city. “I think the employees, the Council and I and the community have delivered some amazing results … but sometimes that’s not always accepted by everyone.”
Allegations of harassment, discrimination and whistleblower retaliation were made in a lawsuit by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci and in three claims — precursors to lawsuits — against the city and Murphy by City Clerk Shanae Smith, Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez and Deputy City Manager Mike Behen.
“I plan on fighting all those allegations completely,” Murphy said. “I am confident I will be vindicated.”
He plans to pursue his own claim, filed Feb. 6, against the City of Palmdale, citing a hostile work environment created in retaliation “for his resistance to the unlawful activities of Mayor Steve Hofbauer, one or more other members of the Palmdale City Council and one or more employees within the Palmdale City Attorney’s office,” his claim states.
The Council met in closed session, Wednesday afternoon, continuing a discussion that began, Feb. 7, in a special closed session.
Prior to entering closed session, about a dozen people addressed the Council to voice their support of Murphy, praising his efforts in the community with veterans, churches and other organizations.
City employee Claudia Heredia-Clarke, who has worked directly with Murphy, countered the description of him found in the legal filings.
“I witnessed professionalism, respect and a very caring personality from J.J. I saw him immerse himself into his work, to make this city not just a great place to work, but also to build great relationships with the community,” she said. “He has made so much happen in Palmdale.”
Heredia-Clarke said Murphy broke down barriers with the community and embraced the city’s Hispanic community with many projects geared toward its inclusion.
Unlike the allegations in the several claims, she said she “felt appreciated, supported and valued.”
“I never witnessed anything questionable while working with J.J. He was always honorable,” Heredia-Clarke said.
A number of pastors commented on Murphy’s efforts to maintain calm during protests in 2020, following the death of George Floyd, and his support for religious gatherings held under the pandemic restrictions.
Murphy’s dismissal without cause is effective after 30 days, as required by city regulations; he will remain on paid administrative leave until then.
Acting city manager Ronda Perez will assume the title of interim city manager at that time.
Murphy was hired in April 2018 as assistant city manager, taking over as city manager in December 2019, when Jim Purtee retired. A Jan. 12, 2021, amendment to Murphy’s contract, approved unanimously by the Council, changed the severance to a flat 18 months of salary, from one year, plus one month for each year with the city.
Based on the original contract and amendments, it appears Murphy’s severance salary package would total approximately $466,650. However, it is unclear if he received the scheduled 5% raise for 2022.
He received a 5% performance bonus in 2021, but the contract amendment that awarded that specifically stated it was a one-time bonus and not added to his annual salary.
He is also eligible to receive cash payment for 18 months of health benefit premiums, which totals $5,250 and any vacation, administrative and holiday leave earned.
In February 2021, the Council approved an amendment to Murphy’s contract to include a 30-year home loan, which he would pay back through paycheck deductions. According to the contract, the loan balance is due in full one year following his termination. According to Ricci’s lawsuit, the loan was for $1.2 million.
He said he has no plans to leave Palmdale.
“I don’t plan on moving from our community,” Murphy said, Thursday afternoon. “I think there’s great things I can still do in Palmdale. I don’t have to be the city manager to be able to help people. That’s where I get my energy, helping others.”
