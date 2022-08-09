A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, on Monday, denied a Palmdale woman’s petition for re-sentencing in the death of her 23-month-old son.
The boy died after 45 days in the hospital, following a severe beating by Rosie Lee Wilson’s live-in boyfriend.
Judge Daviann Mitchell found that Wilson, now 28, was ineligible for re-sentencing under a change in state law, effective Jan. 1, 2019, that affects the convictions and sentences of defendants in some murder cases.
“Petitioner failed to perform her parental duty to care for her minor child by not taking every reasonable necessary step to protect her minor child in spite of his horrific and life-threatening injuries,” Mitchell wrote in her 28-page ruling.
In 2017, a jury convicted Williams of torture, murder and assault on a child causing death. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Wilson received a 15-years-to-life sentence after being found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse.
Williams beat Anthony Wilson so severely, in August 2014, that he was hospitalized. A state appeals court upheld Wilson’s conviction, in March 2019.
Rosie Wilson left Anthony Wilson and her daughter with Williams, knowing he had abused the boy previously, so she could go out to a karaoke bar, Mitchell wrote in the ruling.
Williams called Rosie Wilson, told her that Anthony Wilson had fallen, was injured and that she needed to come home.
However, she did not return home until an hour later. When she eventually did return home, Anthony Wilson was injured and barely conscious. Rosie Wilson researched his type of injuries on the Internet. She waited 12 hours to take her son to Palmdale Regional Medical Center. She also admitted that, prior to taking Anthony Wilson to the hospital, she covered his bruises with makeup and baby powder in effort to conceal them from the medical personnel, according to Mitchell’s ruling.
Anthony Wilson was unconscious and seizing when he arrived at the hospital, suggesting he had sustained a severe head injury, medical staff testified.
“Petitioner had the ability to protect Anthony, recognized the extent of his injuries and failed to protect him from her physically abusive boyfriend Williams, and intentionally delayed seeking medical attention for her child,” Mitchell wrote.
Anthony Wilson suffered massive bruising to his lower back, ear, face, stomach, legs, head, arms and buttocks. The toddler was also missing hair, suffered multiple fractured ribs, a fractured clavicle, a fractured tibia, a fractured humerus and a radius/ulna fracture. He had a busted lip and eye, bruising around his penis and scrotum, a large subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages, a traumatic brain injury and a busted tooth which was in his bowel, according to prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.
The boy’s treating physician and a physician specializing in child abuse pediatrics, both testified at the trial that had he been brought to the hospital sooner, he would have had a better chance of survival, Mitchell wrote in a summary of the trial transcript.
“The court finds beyond a reasonable doubt that petitioner had the legal duty to protect her minor child, Anthony, and that the People have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she is criminally culpable for second-degree murder as an aider and abettor for an assault causing death to Anthony as well as under an implied malice theory,” the judge’s ruling continued. “The court further finds beyond a reasonable doubt that the petitioner was aware of Williams’ prior violently assaultive conduct against Anthony.”
Hatami wrote in an email, that based on new laws enacted by the California legislature, Rosie Wilson appealed her murder conviction this year.
“After a two day hearing with witnesses and testimony, and argument from both sides, the Court, today, denied the petition from Rosie Wilson,” he wrote. “I am thankful for the Court’s time, dedication, and ruling in this case. Further, I am so grateful that the family of Anthony is still able to maintain a small sense of justice for their loved one. It was so difficult for the family, especially Anthony’s grandmother and aunt, to have to relive this tragic incident years later. In direct contradiction to DA George Gascon, a real prosecutor’s job never ends at sentencing. I will always continue to fight for the abused, neglected and murdered children in my cases and I will always be a voice for the families of lost loved ones by doing my job and doing the right thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.