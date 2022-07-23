Louis Amela

AMELA

LANCASTER — A convicted murderer who was freed from jail, last November, after his case was sent back to juvenile court was charged, Thursday, with a new series of crimes, including leading Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit.

Andrew Cachu — charged now under the name Andres Benjamin Cachu — pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle and driving against traffic, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession for sale of methamphetamine and possession for sale of cocaine, along with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and possession of cannabis for sale.

