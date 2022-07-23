LANCASTER — A convicted murderer who was freed from jail, last November, after his case was sent back to juvenile court was charged, Thursday, with a new series of crimes, including leading Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit.
Andrew Cachu — charged now under the name Andres Benjamin Cachu — pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle and driving against traffic, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession for sale of methamphetamine and possession for sale of cocaine, along with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and possession of cannabis for sale.
The criminal complaint includes allegations that Cachu was previously convicted, in October 2016, of murder and robbery.
Cachu, now 25, was released from jail, last Nov. 10, after a state appeals court panel ordered that case involving the March 31, 2015, shooting death of Louis Amela be sent back for a hearing to determine if his case should be handled in juvenile court or adult court as a result of a change in state law because he was 17 at the time of the crime.
Cachu — who was prosecuted as an adult and was serving a 50-year-to-life state prison sentence for the killing before his case was sent back — admitted the shooting while in a jail holding cell with two undercover deputies who surreptitiously recorded their 45-minute conversation, according to the appellate court panel’s November 2017 ruling.
The appellate court panel noted in a 2-1 ruling that Cachu’s convictions would be deemed to be juvenile adjudications if no motion for a fitness hearing was filed by the prosecution.
In a statement after the latest charges were filed, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said of the murder case: “Based upon the facts of the case and the individual characteristics of Mr. Cachu, we determined that we would not likely prevail in a transfer hearing because we could not prove that he would not have benefited from juvenile resources at the time of the original offense — again, as the law requires. We asked the court to remand Mr. Cachu to the Department of Juvenile Justice and that request was denied. We are frustrated to see that he is struggling, and again, will hold him accountable for the charged offenses.”
The district attorney — who is the target of a recall effort — noted that “we are disappointed to learn that Mr. Cachu has not availed himself of the support that he so clearly needs, grateful that no physical harm came to anyone and are committed to holding him accountable as an adult in this case.”
Attorney Kathleen Cady, who represented Amela’s family, last year, in an effort to keep Cachu behind bars, said, Thursday, that Gascón’s policies and the actions of his special adviser, Alisa Blair, “are the ones who must be held accountable.”
“The Cachu case is one of way too many that shows the nation that George Gascón’s policies, directives and ‘so-called’ reforms are a failure,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami wrote in a text, Thursday. “His ‘data and science’ was flawed and completely untrue and his 18-month social experiment has been an abysmal failure. We in Los Angeles are less safe and many innocent Angelenos have suffered. Even the juvenile offenders aren’t being helped and rehabilitated.
“George just doesn’t care about pubic safety, families, or innocent children, and he should be removed as soon as possible.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger also released a statement, Friday, on the case.
“This case exemplifies all that is wrong with our County DA’s underwhelming approach to fending for victims’ rights and prosecutorial decisions,” Barger said. “I am relieved that no one in the Antelope Valley community was hurt or lost their life during the re-arrest of Mr. Cachu, but that was largely due to the responding Sheriff’s deputies’ skills and, frankly, luck.”
“The public’s safety was greatly endangered due to our DA’s inaction. When Cachu sought a new sentence last year, the DA could’ve pursued a court hearing so a judge could decide whether Cachu should remain in state prison. He chose to not do so, despite the heinous nature of the murder Cachu committed and the victim’s family’s pleas. This is unacceptable.”
Cachu is jailed on $1.33 million bail while awaiting a hearing, Aug. 1, to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.
Sheriff’s deputies reportedly saw him slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle and knocked on his window in an effort to awaken him, Tuesday, according to the statement from the District Attorney’s Office.
Deputies allegedly observed a firearm in his waistband and said he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he was awakened, with Cachu allegedly trying to flee from deputies until he drove into a curb and ultimately surrendered, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
