PALMDALE — Paula Waller waited more than six years for justice in the murder of her grandson, Jaquarius “Jay” Quinn.
On Nov. 6, 2016, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the 17-year-old was found shot to death on the 2300 block of Old Harold Road in Palmdale. Family members last saw the teen about 5 p.m. on the day he was killed after he went out to enjoy an early Sunday dinner with them, according to investigators.
The R. Rex Parris High School 11th-grader’s hobbies included playing flag football with his friends, drawing, cooking and dancing. He was hoping to become an actor.
“You would think you would feel better, but the hurt don’t get any less,” Waller said. “It was a senseless killing but no reason. He was killed for no reason and they shot him in the face.”
She added: “I just wanted my grandson to have some kind of justice and he got that. I prayed and I kept my faith in God and it came true.”
An Antelope Valley jury found Ulysses Keyshawn Mason Morton, 27, guilty of one count of murder and that he used a gun to commit murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, said Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hilton, who prosecuted the case.
“It was a lot of hard work by the (Los Angeles County) Sheriff’s Department to solve this, too,” Hilton said.
Mason Morton had other convictions committed after the murder including one felony and one misdemeanor.
Sgt. Guillermo Morales of the sheriff’s department’s Homicide Division said the department received a tip after a notice about a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of Quinn’s killer was published in the Antelope Valley Press and other media outlets last December.
“This person told me a story and it kind of opened the doors of his arrest,” Morales said.
Mason Morton was arrested when he appeared in an Antelope Valley court on a separate case.
“I think this person was more motivated not by the reward but the fact that no one had been arrested for this, which had at that time been six years since the murder,” Morales said.
The motive for Quinn’s murder was apparently payback for the shooting death of 17-year-old Demoraea “Diddy” Fennell on Oct. 31, 2016 in North Carolina.
“Everybody loved him out here,” Morales said of Fennell.
Fennell and his family moved from Palmdale to North Carolina in July 2016. Quinn’s killers assumed his sister, Jaquinta Cole, who was in North Carolina, had set up Fennell, Morales said.
Three people were arrested for Fennell’s murder, including Cole. She spent time in prison for accessory after the fact but has since been released.
“Ulysses Mason was a very good friend of Diddy and he was very distraught that he was killed,” Morales said.
Morales got to know Waller over the more than six and a half years since her grandson was killed.
“She called me often to see what was going on with the case,” he said. “It gives her closure; she’ll never get her 17-year-old grandson back, but hopefully this gives her some closure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.