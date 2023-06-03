Jaquarius “Jay” Quinn

More than six years after Jaquarius “Jay” Quinn was found shot to death in Palmdale, a man has been found guilty of the slaying and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Paula Waller waited more than six years for justice in the murder of her grandson, Jaquarius “Jay” Quinn.

On Nov. 6, 2016, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the 17-year-old was found shot to death on the 2300 block of Old Harold Road in Palmdale. Family members last saw the teen about 5 p.m. on the day he was killed after he went out to enjoy an early Sunday dinner with them, according to investigators.

