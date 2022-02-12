Ontario Police Department officers arrested murder suspect Tyrell Gay, on Wednesday, in a stolen vehicle near the Ontario Mills Mall, according to a post on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
The stolen vehicle being driven by Gay was stolen in Los Angeles.
Gay was wanted in the stabbing death of his stepfather, Darryl Lee.
Lee, 59, a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer, was found stabbed to death, on Nov. 24, in the 39500 block of Colchester Court in Palmdale.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators identified Gay, the victim’s stepson, as the person responsible for Lee’s murder.
Gay provided a fake name (Demarkus Drake) at the time of his arrest. He was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department West Valley Detention center. A hold has been placed on Gay in regard to a warrant issued out of Antelope Valley Court, authorities said.
Gay’s arrest came the day after Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger for a $20,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Gay.
“I’m offering this reward because Darryl Lee deserves justice,” Barger said in a statement. “This tragedy must reach a resolution to give Darryl’s loved ones the peace of mind and closure they need. He was a former police officer whose life’s work was to enforce the law and help keep criminals off the streets. Now, it’s the community’s turn to do right by his family. If anyone has information about suspect Tyrell Gay’s whereabouts, please have the courage to come forward and speak up.”
