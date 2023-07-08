Fugitive Arrest 1984 Killing

Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini weeps Thursday moments before he is denied bond by Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin during his hearing in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — A judge in Florida has ordered a 65-year-old California fugitive held without bond in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago.

Donald Santini was arrested by US marshals in California last month, and extradited to Florida. He had used at least 13 aliases over the years.

