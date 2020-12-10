LANCASTER — Prosecutors said Wednesday that a man charged with decapitating two of his children allegedly forced his two younger children to view their slain siblings, whose remains were in the family’s Lancaster home for five days before he was arrested.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.
Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., a 34-year-old personal trainer, has also been charged with abusing his two younger sons, ages eight and nine. The father of four faces two felony counts, each or murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.
The District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the two older children had been decapitated. Prosecutors allege that the victims were stabbed Nov. 29 and that the two younger boys were shown their slain siblings and were forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.
The two bodies were inside the family’s home in the 45000 block of Century Circle when authorities arrived at 7:50 a.m. last Friday, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz.
The elder Taylor is charged in the fatal stabbing of Maurice T., 12 and Maliaka T., 13, on Nov. 29.
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean confirmed the suspect’s wife and their other two children were questioned by homicide detectives, who arrested the father just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Taylor worked at a physical therapy center in Santa Monica but had been conducting training sessions via Zoom due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Some of his clients contacted authorities when they could not reach him for scheduled appointments in the week leading up to the discovery of the victims.
The case has been assigned to Deputy District Attorneys Kirsten Brown and Alexander Lara. Taylor Sr.’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday but has been continued to Dec. 21, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Antelope Valley branch. He was initially held in lieu of $2 million bail, but his bail was increased Tuesday to $4.2 million.
If convicted as charged, Taylor Sr. faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 57 years to life in state prison.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station continues to investigate the case.
