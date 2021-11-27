PHOENIX — A murder charge has been dismissed for a California divorce lawyer in the suburban Phoenix shooting death of his stepdaughter’s husband nearly 11 years ago.
Prosecutors cited the “interest of justice” as their reason for seeking the dismissal of the murder charge against Robert Fischer, whose jury conviction was overturned by a judge in the December 2010 death of 49-year-old Norman “Lee” Radder.
No specifics were offered in court records on what prompted the dismissal request, which was approved, on Oct. 21. It’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek a murder charge against Fischer again.
Fischer was at Radder’s home in Queen Creek, about 35 miles east of downtown Phoenix, when Radder died from a single shot from Fischer’s handgun into Radder’s right eye after a night of drinking.
Fischer’s attorneys suggested Radder was suicidal, saying he was experiencing financial and marital difficulties.
Authorities contend Radder’s death was staged as a suicide and that Fischer, who worked previously as a former police officer, had used his law enforcement training and knowledge as an attorney to try to cover up the crime.
Fischer was convicted of murder, in 2013, in Radder’s death.
Two months later, the judge overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial. The judge concluded the verdict was “contrary to the weight of the evidence,” that there was no fingerprint or DNA evidence showing Fischer fired the gun that killed Lee and that a detective’s theory that Fischer had manipulated Radder’s body and staged the scene lacked credibility.
While Fischer said he went to bed in another room and later discovered Radder on the floor after hearing a popping sound, the judge said experts believe Fischer was present when the gun was fired based on blood on his pajamas. Still, the judge noted that being present and untruthful wasn’t enough to support a conviction.
The Arizona Court of Appeals later reinstated the conviction. It found the trial judge abused her discretion in ordering a new trial and disregarded the incriminating nature of Fischer’s claim that he was in another room when the shooting occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.