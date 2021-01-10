LITTLEROCK — Carlos Mendoza has a mission. He wants to paint 138 murals all along Highway 138.
Mendoza is painting a giant Littlerock mural on the side of a building at 73rd Street East and Pearblossom Highway. Mendoza has people helping him but he paid for all of the paint and materials himself.
The space-themed mural features large Littlerock lettering over a yellow background in the center over a desert landscape with a spaceship, astronaut and rocket ship, and moon. Silhouettes including Joshua trees, a horse, goat, and dirt bike line the bottom of the mural.
“That wall is the entrance to that town,” Mendoza said. “It’s wide open and it’s huge. I said this one has to be the official Littlerock wall. This is going to be the one that describes the town and puts this own the map right here.”
Mendoza moved to Littlerock from the San Fernando Valley about seven years ago. He chose a space theme because Littlerock, once known as the fruit basket of the Antelope Valley, is home to people who work in the aviation and aerospace industries.
Mendoza has help from other local artists, including Jason B., who painted the Littlerock lettering. So far, Mendoza has painted about 20 murals in the past two years. He also painted about 20 murals at local schools.
Artist Christopher Minsal, president of the Pearblossom Rural Town Council, worked on other murals with Mendoza. He is painting a large outdoor mural on the back of the Town and Country store at Pearblossom Highway and Longview Road.
“It’s very big, but I’ve never been afraid to take on any large task,” Minsal said.
Minsal’s mural includes a giant desert tortoise, Joshua trees, humming birds, a skydiver and a lizard. There are two men looking at their cellphones who are missing the beauty in front of them.
“I’m trying to go for a surreal look,” said Minsal, a fan of Salvador Dali.
Mendoza started painting murals about two years ago. He started with schools in Littlerock and Pearblossom.
“There was just no art anywhere,” Mendoza said. “And my son goes there and I’m like, ‘How do they have a school with no art at all?’ ”
Mendoza decided to give them art. He started donating his art and art lessons. He built sculptures with students including a large T-rex wire sculpture. Word of mouth spread and Mendoza got offers for paying jobs from schools and businesses.
“I had to make business cards because I started getting hired just about everywhere out here,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza has painted business signs and mural inside houses, bars and restaurants.
“The money I make from other jobs I put back into art and paint stuff so that I can give art away to people,” Mendoza said. “It’s like I’m working to survive but also to give art to the neighborhood.”
Mendoza is painting his third mural at Kensington Campus in Lancaster.
He started drawing when he was about five years old. When he was in high school, he could draw complex images. He was good with pencils and markers.
“I started paint and brush work two years ago,” Mendoza said. “I just knew I wanted to paint on these walls. I wanted pictures for people to look at. The whole 138 is a tourist travel path. This is the perfect gallery, the perfect town for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.