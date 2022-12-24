Mountain Lion Mural

Ouaj Ghribi from Paris, France takes a picture of Chiara Rode, 2, with the mural of mountain lion P-22 in the Fairfax district. The mural by street artist Corie Mattie is dedicated to the memory of P-22, the celebrated mountain lion who lived in the city and was recently euthanized amid worsening health and injuries likely caused by a car.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — An artist has devoted a sweeping new street mural to the memory of one of Los Angeles’ most famous residents.

The subject? P-22, the celebrated mountain lion who took up residence in the city and was euthanized, last weekend, amid worsening health and injuries likely caused by a car.

