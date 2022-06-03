LANCASTER — On what would have been her daughter’s 24th birthday, Victoria Maltsev was at Piute Middle School, on Wednesday, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a mural in her daughter Danielle Maltsev’s memory.
Danielle died, Dec. 1, exactly six months short of her 24th birthday, from a severe asthma attack.
“Danielle was unbelievably kindhearted, beautiful soul, spreading her wings every day,” Victoria said. “She touched the lives of those around her leaving a positive impact everywhere she went.”
The colorful mural features silhouettes of Joshua trees and children jumping on a vibrant neon background of pink, blue, green, yellow, purple, orange and red. On one end of the mural giant, bold white letters remind students to be “BE KIND.” The mural also includes Warrior PRIDE in black letters, a reference to the school’s mascot. Each letter of PRIDE included the corresponding attribute — Prepared, Responsible, Integrity, Diligent and Empowered.
Artist Shlome Hayun started painting the mural after school, Tuesday afternoon. He worked late to finish the mural in time for Danielle’s birthday, Victoria said.
“He made our dreams come true using these bright colors and motivational words,” Victoria said. “We are thankful to him and his partner for this wonderful job.”
The mural came to be after Victoria reached out to the community on Facebook. She wanted to do something for the children of Lancaster because Danielle loved working with children.
Piute assistant principal Christy Depasquale reached out and offered the drab wall on the east side of the school’s activity building for a mural.
“Danielle loved art,” Victoria said.
Her daughter also loved adventure, animals, and wildlife. She also encouraged people to engage in sustainable environmental practices.
“Spending time around Danielle meant smiling, laughing, enjoying life and being the best possible person of yourself,” Victoria said.
Piute students also contributed to the mural, Principal Kim Porter said.
“We had a ton of students who submitted entries and our muralist, Shlome Hayun, captured the essence of what it means to a Piute warrior,” Porter said.
Porter also read a poem by the late rapper Tupac Shakur, about a rose that grew from a crack in the concrete.
“Proving nature’s law is wrong, it learned to walk without having feet,” Porter read. “Funny, it seems, but by keeping its dream, it learned to breathe fresh air. Long live the rose that grew from concrete when no one else even cared.”
Porter likened the concrete in Shakur’s poem to the trials and tribulations of the Maltsev family and the loss of their daughter Danielle, and the rose being the mural that came from the family’s hardship.
“This wall is dedicated to the students, staff and community of Piute Middle School,” Porter said. “Thank you Maltsev family for this mural, and we humbly appreciate our rose.”
Lancaster City Manager Jason Caudle; Pamela Balch, district director for Assemblyman Tom Lackey; and Brandon Roque, field representative for state Sen. Scott Wilk, were also in attendance with certificates for the occasion.
“Look at this wall and live what it says,” Caudle said, speaking on behalf of Mayor R. Rex Parris and the City Council. “Be kind to everybody whether you believe they need it or not and take pride in your community, your school and yourselves.”
On May 14, Victoria and her husband Mario Castro drove to Eureka in Northern California to receive an honorary degree from the College of the Redwoods for Danielle. She died, two weeks before her last term.
“College of the Redwoods presented diploma in liberal arts, humanity, language and communication to honor Danielle’s life,” Victoria said. “A life that was transformed at the College of the Redwoods.”
A diploma was also presented to Timothy, Danielle’s service dog, who attended class with her.
“Danielle followed her educational plan while achieving president’s and vice president’s honors during her time at the college,” Victoria said, adding her daughter’s life was transformed through constant learning.
Victoria added she promised Danielle that she would raise awareness about asthma, a chronic lung condition that causes repeated episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness and nighttime or early morning coughing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Do you know that 26 million American people are suffering with asthma, causing two million emergency visits per year?” Victoria said. “Every day, 10 people die from asthma. There are no words for the paid, the loss, the emptiness. But there words for the hope and the love that Danielle’s memory will be with us. I know Danielle is smiling and looking at us from heaven above.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.