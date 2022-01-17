PALMDALE — A man died, Saturday, in a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Tejon Road and Golden View Way, according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale station.
According to the sheriff’s department, the man was making a left turn in a Nissan Sentra onto Golden View when his vehicle was crashed into by a white Honda Civic headed north on Fort Tejon.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no immediate word on any other injuries.
