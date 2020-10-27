LANCASTER — Grace Resource Center added two hand-washing stations and six port-a-potties for guests who go to the center to get hot meals, groceries, coats or any other services.
Grace Resources partnered with the City of Lancaster for the Center’s COVID-19 hygiene project. A Los Angeles County grant provided infrastructure costs, Lancaster covered the cost of port-a-potties and the hand-washing stations. Grace Resources is responsible for maintaining the facilities.
“The goal is to provide safe hygiene facilities to the homeless and indigent we serve during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Grace Resources Executive Director Jeremy Johnson wrote in a text. “It’s a great example of how when we work together we can make our community a better place.”
The hand-washing stations and port-a-potties are inside the Center’s enclosed patio area.
Grace Resources also received a donation of approximately 10,000 masks from BYD.
“We do have masks available for clients for any services,” Johnson said.
Guests are not permitted to enter the property without a mask. Grace Resource Center also has social distancing dots on the ground to show people where to stand when they line up for groceries or other services.
The center received the port-a-potties and hand-washing stations about a month ago, Matthew Buck, Grace Resources’ director of operations said.
“The city has been really nice to us through this pandemic,” he said. “They helped us launch Project Door Drop and then this is another project they helped out with.”
Each hand-washing station can accommodate two people.
“It’s an actual hand wash,” Buck said. “It’s got a foot pump that will pump the water out.”
Grace Resource Center will still offer its annual Thanksgiving baskets this year.
“They’re just going to be distributed a little differently because we can’t have 1,000 people showing up at one time,” Buck said.
The baskets, which can feed a family of six, will be distributed at the Neighborhood Impact homes and some local churches. The Center will have sign-up days for volunteers to help organize the bags. For details, email info@graceresources.org
Grace Resource Center will offer its annual Thanksgiving meal this year via a partnership with Lancaster First Assembly Church.
“Lancaster First Assembly has a big, huge spot,” Buck said.
