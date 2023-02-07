CHICAGO (AP) — Laurence Msall, the longtime president of a nonpartisan Illinois tax and budget watchdog group and a former aide to two governors, died following complications from surgery. He was 61.
Msall had been the Civic Federation’s president since January 2002. He died, Saturday, surrounded by his family, the group said in a statement, calling his death a “devastating blow” that left its members heartbroken.
“While Laurence was the Civic Federation to so many in the community, his real legacy was in helping to make the Civic Federation the indispensable voice for fiscal responsibility throughout the state of Illinois,” the group said.
Before his 21-year tenure with the group, Msall’s career included working as an aide to two Republican governors, according to his obituary. He first worked as an aide for then-Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson at the Department of Commerce and Community Affairs.
In 1990, Msall joined the staff of the Commercial Club of Chicago as vice president. But he returned to state government, in 1999, after then-Gov. George Ryan appointed him senior advisor for economic development.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza called Msall “a crucial voice advocating for honest budgeting.”
“Laurence was such an important bridge between the business community and government, holding the city, state, county and other units of government accountable by analyzing their budgets,” Mendoza added, Sunday, in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.