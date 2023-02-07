CHICAGO (AP) — Laurence Msall, the longtime president of a nonpartisan Illinois tax and budget watchdog group and a former aide to two governors, died following complications from surgery. He was 61.

Msall had been the Civic Federation’s president since January 2002. He died, Saturday, surrounded by his family, the group said in a statement, calling his death a “devastating blow” that left its members heartbroken.

