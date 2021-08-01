RAMONA, Calif. — A young mountain lion captured after roaming an Orange County neighborhood was released to the wild in the Santa Ana Mountains this week.
The one-year-old male cub was captured July 13 after being spotted several times in a neighborhood in Mission Viejo.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife wardens took the mountain lion to the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, where he was evaluated and treated for parasites.
Once rescuers determined the cub could survive on his own, game wardens returned him to his home territory.
“Mountain lions are in many communities in Southern California, but it is important to remember they need to remain wild at heart and not get comfortable around people — for everyone’s safety,” said Christine Barton, director of operations & wildlife rehabilitation at the wildlife center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.