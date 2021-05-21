SAN FRANCISCO — A mountain lion that roamed the streets of San Francisco for two days has been captured and will be returned to the wild, authorities said.
The cougar, an approximately two-year-old male, was found in a tree near Mission Street and tranquilized by San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers on Wednesday night. The animal was taken to the Oakland Zoo for an examination.
The lion had a radio collar, indicating it was being tracked by wildlife experts, and that helped identify the animal as the lion that was spotted in Bernal Heights and the Portola District on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Oakland Zoo said the male, which weighed around 100 pounds, is healthy. He was expected to be released into the wild.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions live in California.
Cougars occasionally have wandered into San Francisco from San Mateo County but usually depart quickly, authorities said.
