LANCASTER — A mountain lion found in the front yard of a home Wednesday morning was safely relocated by California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel.
The 90-pound male “sub-adult” — essentially a teenager — was spotted by construction workers in the area of 42nd Street West and Avenue J-12, according to Lancaster Sheriff Station deputies.
Deputies evacuated nearby homes and secured the area, sending out an alert on social media warning people to stay away. The construction workers aided in the effort, using their trucks to help block streets.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted, while deputies monitored the animal, who appeared to calmly watch the events unfold.
“It all went very smoothly,” CDFW Public Information Officer Tim Daly said.
Department officials decided to tranquilize the cat and relocate him to “the nearest suitable location” because he was found in an area far from any open space that could be considered his habitat. In situations where habitat is nearby, officials would instead try to coax him off on his own, Daly said.
“After a lengthy, but uneventful standoff, the experts from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived, tranquilized the cat and safely secured him,” Lancaster station deputies reported on their Facebook page.
“Some deputies wanted to charge the mountain lion with a feline-y, but instead, he will be transported to a different location where he will be more comfortable (and so will we),” deputies wrote on Facebook.
The mountain lion may have ventured into the suburban neighborhood in search of food and water, something wildlife officials are seeing more of during the drought.
“We don’t know why he was where he was,” Daly said, but in general, animals are traveling farther than they normally do.
