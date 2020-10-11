RAMONA, Calif. (AP) — An orphan mountain lion cub that was dying when firefighters found her is being nursed back to health.
Starving, severely dehydrated and nearly unconscious, the cub was 12 weeks old when she was found in September near Idyllwild, the San Diego Humane Society said in a Facebook posting with photos and video.
Taken to the organization’s Project Wildlife center in Ramona, where over five weeks her weight has doubled to 22 pounds.
The society plans to send the cub to a permanent home at a qualified wildlife facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.