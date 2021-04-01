LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that was part of a federal study in the Los Angeles region died of injuries likely caused by a vehicle, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Wednesday.
The male lion, dubbed P-78, was the 23rd victim of road mortality in the study area since 2002, according to the National Park Service.
Biologists received a mortality signal from P-78’s radio collar on Dec. 26. The body was found along San Francisquito Creek, a tributary of the Santa Clara River in Valencia, and was sent to a lab for necropsy.
P-78 had a broken left front leg and tested positive for exposure to rodenticide compounds.
