MONROVIA — The first mountain lion to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild near Monrovia has been found dead, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.
The female cougar nicknamed Monrovia had been treated and released back into the wild in October 2020 after being burned in a Southern California wildfire, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.
The animal was found with burns to all four paw pads last September in the Bobcat Fire.
