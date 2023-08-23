Tropical Weather

Dorian Padilla sits in his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a street Monday in Cathedral City, thanks to flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary. Southern California is cleaning up after the first tropical storm to hit since 1939.

CATHEDRAL CITY — Crews in mountain and desert towns worked to clear away mud and debris Tuesday in the aftermath of the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

The system was dissipating as it moved over the Rocky Mountains.

