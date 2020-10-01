WESTLAKE VILLAGE — Two children were hit by a car and killed near Los Angeles, and authorities have arrested the driver in the fatal crash, officials said Wednesday.
The boys were crossing the street in Westlake Village when they were struck Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One child died immediately and the other was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later, officials said.
The children were brothers, ages nine and 11, Fox 11 News reported. Authorities have not identified them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.