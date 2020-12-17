ONTARIO — A motorist was killed in a car-to-car shooting on a Southern California highway that authorities are investigating as a possible case of road rage.
A man driving a pickup truck was struck by gunfire around 5 p.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 15 in Ontario, the California Highway Patrol said.
The pickup veered to the left and may have struck a light pole before coming to a rest, the San Bernardino Sun newspaper reported. The driver was dead when CHP officers and paramedics arrived, the newspaper said. He was not immediately identified.
Investigators have not released a description of a possible suspect vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.